India's Pioneering TB Eradication Effort Yields Promising Results

India's aggressive campaign to eradicate tuberculosis has detected more than six lakh cases within a 100-day initiative, health officials reported. Utilizing AI-driven X-ray machinery and strategic district interventions, 4.3 lakh patients were identified across 455 regions.

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan implemented innovative screening methods, including offering X-rays to high-risk groups and utilizing NAAT tests to diagnose asymptomatic cases. The National TB Elimination Programme mobilized mass screenings, conducting nearly 12 lakh camps nationwide.

With active participation from political leaders and community organizations, the campaign aims to meet India's goal of ending TB by 2025, ahead of the UN SDG deadline. Nutrition support under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana was doubled, reflecting the emphasis on comprehensive care for TB patients and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)