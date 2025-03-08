Left Menu

India's Pioneering TB Eradication Effort Yields Promising Results

India's national campaign to eliminate tuberculosis has identified over six lakh cases within a 100-day effort. With advanced technology and strategic partnerships, this campaign reached 455 districts, screening millions and raising awareness through various initiatives, aiming to achieve the SDGs' target of ending TB by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:19 IST
India's Pioneering TB Eradication Effort Yields Promising Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's aggressive campaign to eradicate tuberculosis has detected more than six lakh cases within a 100-day initiative, health officials reported. Utilizing AI-driven X-ray machinery and strategic district interventions, 4.3 lakh patients were identified across 455 regions.

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan implemented innovative screening methods, including offering X-rays to high-risk groups and utilizing NAAT tests to diagnose asymptomatic cases. The National TB Elimination Programme mobilized mass screenings, conducting nearly 12 lakh camps nationwide.

With active participation from political leaders and community organizations, the campaign aims to meet India's goal of ending TB by 2025, ahead of the UN SDG deadline. Nutrition support under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana was doubled, reflecting the emphasis on comprehensive care for TB patients and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025