Left Menu

Rethinking Time: The Case for Abandoning Daylight Saving

Fatigue-related errors linked to daylight saving time shifts have far-reaching personal and economic impacts. Permanent standard time, along with delayed school start times, aligns better with human circadian rhythms. Implementing these changes can improve health, academic performance, and reduce accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pittisburg | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:15 IST
Rethinking Time: The Case for Abandoning Daylight Saving

Fatigue stemming from daylight saving time changes poses severe risks, according to new insights. Experts highlight how these shifts aggravate sleep deprivation issues, leading to increased health risks and workplace errors. The proposal to adopt permanent standard time is gaining traction to mitigate these impacts.

Research consistently shows that the transition into daylight saving time every March causes significant disruptions. Studies link this change to spikes in heart attacks, accidents, and even elevated suicides. Advocates argue that remaining on standard time could save lives by restoring natural circadian alignments.

School start times are another pressing issue, with many U.S. teens missing crucial sleep due to early schedules. Legislators in states like California and Florida are responding, pushing for later start times to improve student health and performance. The conversation around these reforms is gaining momentum nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025