Rethinking Time: The Case for Abandoning Daylight Saving

Fatigue stemming from daylight saving time changes poses severe risks, according to new insights. Experts highlight how these shifts aggravate sleep deprivation issues, leading to increased health risks and workplace errors. The proposal to adopt permanent standard time is gaining traction to mitigate these impacts.

Research consistently shows that the transition into daylight saving time every March causes significant disruptions. Studies link this change to spikes in heart attacks, accidents, and even elevated suicides. Advocates argue that remaining on standard time could save lives by restoring natural circadian alignments.

School start times are another pressing issue, with many U.S. teens missing crucial sleep due to early schedules. Legislators in states like California and Florida are responding, pushing for later start times to improve student health and performance. The conversation around these reforms is gaining momentum nationally.

