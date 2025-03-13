Left Menu

Odisha Launches Landmark Health Schemes

Odisha will implement Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana alongside Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana from April 1, benefiting over 3.52 crore individuals. The schemes offer comprehensive medical coverage and aim to reach all primary health centers in the state, promoting broad healthcare access.

The Odisha government is set to introduce Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, coupled with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, in its comprehensive state-wide rollout from April 1. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a broad public awareness campaign will accompany this initiative.

An official agreement with the National Health Authority of India was formalized in January, marking a significant partnership to implement the health scheme. These healthcare initiatives are projected to directly impact over 3.52 crore Odisha residents.

Under the new health program, extensive medical assistance, up to Rs 10 lakh for female beneficiaries, is assured. Beneficiaries will have access to medical care in over 29,000 hospitals nationwide, establishing a robust healthcare safety net for the state's population.

