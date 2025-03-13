A Mother's Gift: Darshana Jain's Life-Saving Donation

In an inspiring story of familial sacrifice and medical triumph, 80-year-old Darshana Jain donated a kidney to her 59-year-old son, Rajesh, who was grappling with end-stage renal disease. This selfless act offered Rajesh a new 'second birth,' according to those close to the case.

When initially diagnosed two years ago, both Rajesh's mother and son volunteered to donate their kidneys. After thorough medical tests, doctors determined Darshana's kidney was a suitable match, despite her advanced age. The transplant was successfully performed at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Dr. H S Bhatyal praised the sheer determination shown by Darshana, underscoring that age should not hinder organ donation if the donor is healthy. He noted the rarity of elderly donors being suitable matches, while Rajesh and his family express immense gratitude for this miraculous gift.

