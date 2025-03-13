Left Menu

A Mother's Gift: Darshana Jain's Life-Saving Donation

80-year-old Darshana Jain gave her son Rajesh a new lease on life by donating her kidney amid end-stage renal disease, highlighting the spirit of familial sacrifice and advancements in transplant surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:46 IST
  • India

In an inspiring story of familial sacrifice and medical triumph, 80-year-old Darshana Jain donated a kidney to her 59-year-old son, Rajesh, who was grappling with end-stage renal disease. This selfless act offered Rajesh a new 'second birth,' according to those close to the case.

When initially diagnosed two years ago, both Rajesh's mother and son volunteered to donate their kidneys. After thorough medical tests, doctors determined Darshana's kidney was a suitable match, despite her advanced age. The transplant was successfully performed at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Dr. H S Bhatyal praised the sheer determination shown by Darshana, underscoring that age should not hinder organ donation if the donor is healthy. He noted the rarity of elderly donors being suitable matches, while Rajesh and his family express immense gratitude for this miraculous gift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

