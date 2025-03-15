Frazella De Araujo Takes Charge of Key Health and Development Roles in Goa

The Goa government has appointed Frazella De Araujo as the new head of its Health and Women and Child Development departments, as state Minister Vishwajit Rane announced on Saturday. This appointment marks a significant step in the state's healthcare and social services sectors.

During a press briefing, Minister Rane revealed that De Araujo, formerly the public relations officer at the Directorate of Health Services, will also act as an advisor to the Health Minister. Her new role will involve overseeing the operation of both departments, focusing on outreach programs and policy formulations.

De Araujo has played a pivotal role in shaping outreach programs and ensuring they reach the community effectively. Assisting her in these initiatives will be Dr Geeta Deshmukh, highlighting a strong leadership team ready to address health and development challenges in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)