New IgE Antibody Therapy Shows Promise Against Resistant HER2 Cancers

Researchers at King's College London have developed IgE antibodies targeting HER2-expressing cancers. Early studies show these antibodies slow tumor growth and reprogram the immune system, offering hope for patients unresponsive to existing treatments. Clinical trials in humans could begin in 3-5 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an innovative advancement, scientists at King's College London have highlighted the potential of using IgE antibodies as a viable strategy against HER2-expressing cancers, particularly those resistant to conventional medications. Unlike IgG, the current treatment focus, IgE antibodies activate distinct immune pathways to target cancer cells directly.

Through animal testing, the researchers found that IgE antibodies effectively reprogrammed the 'immune microenvironment,' shifting it from an immunosuppressive to an immunostimulatory response. This could mean a paradigm shift in treating cancers like certain breast and ovarian tumors that express the HER2 marker.

Led by Dr. Heather Bax and Professor Sophia Karagiannis, this groundbreaking study demonstrates that IgE could offer new therapeutic avenues. With ongoing development and testing, these IgE therapies might become available to human patients within five years, opening a new frontier in immunotherapy.

