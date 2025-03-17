Mysterious Death of Health Centre Superintendent Raises Questions

The superintendent of Baldirai Community Health Centre, Dr. Ramesh Yadav, was discovered dead in his Sultanpur district residence under mysterious circumstances, as confirmed by local authorities on Monday.

Dr. Yadav, a 47-year-old healthcare professional, was expected to participate in a Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana camp at the community health centre when his absence alarmed the other staff members. Despite being reminded, Yadav failed to arrive, prompting colleagues to repeatedly call his phone, which went unanswered.

Concerned by the lack of response, staff alerted police officers. Upon arrival, Baldirai station house officer, Dheeraj Kumar, stated they had to force entry into Yadav's home, eventually discovering his lifeless body in the bathroom. While an initial assessment suggests a cardiac arrest, the definitive cause of death will be verified following an autopsy. Yadav's family, based in Lucknow, has been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)