Odisha's Pioneering Progress in Organ Transplants

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mukesh Mahaling, announced the state's notable achievements in organ transplantation, having conducted 42 cadaveric kidney and six liver transplants.

In a statement to the state assembly, Mahaling shared that the practice follows strict guidelines while also facilitating organ transfers to other states.

Odisha pays tribute to organ donors with ceremonies and awards, reflecting the state's commitment to encouraging this life-saving practice.

