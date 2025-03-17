Left Menu

Odisha's Pioneering Progress in Organ Transplants

The Odisha Health Minister, Mukesh Mahaling, reported significant progress in organ transplants within the state, highlighting 42 kidney and six liver transplants. The state honors organ donors with state-performed rites and the Suraj Award, promoting organ donations through various initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mukesh Mahaling, announced the state's notable achievements in organ transplantation, having conducted 42 cadaveric kidney and six liver transplants.

In a statement to the state assembly, Mahaling shared that the practice follows strict guidelines while also facilitating organ transfers to other states.

Odisha pays tribute to organ donors with ceremonies and awards, reflecting the state's commitment to encouraging this life-saving practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

