Odisha's Pioneering Progress in Organ Transplants
The Odisha Health Minister, Mukesh Mahaling, reported significant progress in organ transplants within the state, highlighting 42 kidney and six liver transplants. The state honors organ donors with state-performed rites and the Suraj Award, promoting organ donations through various initiatives.
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mukesh Mahaling, announced the state's notable achievements in organ transplantation, having conducted 42 cadaveric kidney and six liver transplants.
In a statement to the state assembly, Mahaling shared that the practice follows strict guidelines while also facilitating organ transfers to other states.
Odisha pays tribute to organ donors with ceremonies and awards, reflecting the state's commitment to encouraging this life-saving practice.
