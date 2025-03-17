Left Menu

Delhi's Healthcare Overhaul: 100 Days to Transformation

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh visited Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to inspect services and ensure improvements in healthcare. Promising a transformation within 100 days, Singh interacted with patients and staff, directing improvements in emergency services. The initiative aims to enhance Delhi's healthcare infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:56 IST
Pankaj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh made a significant visit to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri on Monday, aiming to elevate the capital's health sector. His surprise inspection covered patient interactions and a comprehensive review of services and emergency facilities.

This initiative is a component of a broader strategy by the Delhi government to revamp the healthcare infrastructure. Singh assured that residents would witness noticeable advancements in the healthcare domain within the upcoming 100 days.

Singh's thorough walkthrough included the emergency ward, where he interacted with patients and meticulously examined admission records, pressing for immediate medical responses. He directed hospital management to reduce unnecessary referrals, amplify emergency services, and uphold superior care standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

