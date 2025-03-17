Delhi's Healthcare Overhaul: 100 Days to Transformation

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh made a significant visit to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri on Monday, aiming to elevate the capital's health sector. His surprise inspection covered patient interactions and a comprehensive review of services and emergency facilities.

This initiative is a component of a broader strategy by the Delhi government to revamp the healthcare infrastructure. Singh assured that residents would witness noticeable advancements in the healthcare domain within the upcoming 100 days.

Singh's thorough walkthrough included the emergency ward, where he interacted with patients and meticulously examined admission records, pressing for immediate medical responses. He directed hospital management to reduce unnecessary referrals, amplify emergency services, and uphold superior care standards.

