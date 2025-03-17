Left Menu

Breakthrough in Blood Cancer Treatment at Delhi's Leading Hospital

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre in Delhi has achieved significant success in stem cell transplants, performing 200 last year. The center's advanced practices in treating aggressive blood cancers have positioned it as a leader in north India. Innovative techniques have improved transplant success rates, offering renewed hope to patients.

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC) in Delhi has marked a significant milestone by performing 200 stem cell transplants last year, boosting its reputation as a leader in treating blood cancers.

Since 2007, RGCIRC has completed about 2,000 transplants, making notable strides in advanced cancer care, according to an official statement. Dr. Dinesh Bhurani, Director of Hemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant at RGCIRC, noted that patients are showing promising results, with several approaching cancer-free status post-transplant.

The institute has pioneered innovative techniques, including haploidentical transplants, achieving success rates comparable to fully matched ones, positioning RGCIRC as a leading center in the region.

