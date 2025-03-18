New East Building Opens at Manukau Health Park: A Major Step Forward in South Auckland’s Healthcare Expansion

Health Minister Simeon Brown has officially inaugurated the newly completed East Building at Manukau Health Park, marking a significant milestone in the Grow Manukau programme. This expansion is set to enhance healthcare services in South Auckland by centralizing specialist services, increasing efficiency, and providing improved access to care for thousands of patients.

The East Building, a state-of-the-art facility, will primarily house Ophthalmology and Women’s Health services, streamlining the patient experience and enabling healthcare professionals to operate more effectively within a modern environment.

Transforming Healthcare Delivery in South Auckland

The Grow Manukau programme is a large-scale redevelopment initiative that will double the footprint of Manukau Health Park to approximately 30,000 square meters upon completion. The programme aims to address the increasing healthcare demands of South Auckland’s rapidly growing population by expanding outpatient services and surgical capacity.

“This is a significant step forward for healthcare in South Auckland,” said Health Minister Simeon Brown at the official opening. “The East Building will allow for better coordination of Ophthalmology and Women’s Health services under one roof, ensuring a more seamless experience for patients and enabling clinicians to deliver the highest standard of care.”

Previously, ophthalmology services were split between two locations at Middlemore Hospital, creating logistical challenges for both patients and healthcare staff. With the relocation of these services to Manukau Health Park, the entire ophthalmology department will now operate from a single site, offering a ‘one-stop shop’ model of care that simplifies the patient journey while improving overall efficiency.

Enhancing Patient Care and Hospital Efficiency

The opening of the East Building is not only about streamlining services—it also has wider implications for the hospital system in Counties Manukau. With ophthalmology services moving to the new facility, additional space will be freed up at Middlemore Hospital, enabling the creation of a 30-bed acute ward. This is expected to be particularly beneficial in managing the increased patient load during winter months, thereby improving hospital flow and reducing overcrowding.

For Women’s Health, the new facility provides a centralized location for services, increasing the number of clinics and improving access to vital procedures such as colposcopies and hysteroscopies, particularly for patients requiring cancer-related care. The move is expected to significantly enhance the quality of care available to women in the region.

A Major Investment in Health Infrastructure

The Government has prioritized healthcare infrastructure investments to ensure that patients across New Zealand have access to high-quality and timely care. The expansion at Manukau Health Park is a key part of this strategy, allowing for greater service capacity and modernized healthcare delivery.

“Combining these services into one site will make a tangible difference for patients, who will benefit from more efficient, well-coordinated care,” Minister Brown emphasized. “The new facility will not only improve the patient experience but also contribute to shorter wait times and better health outcomes across the Counties Manukau district.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Manukau Health Park

The completion of the East Building is just the first stage of the wider Grow Manukau redevelopment programme, which is set to conclude by 2027. Upon full completion, the Manukau Health Park expansion will include:

Three new buildings

A new outpatient renal care centre

A standalone theatre block featuring four new operating theatres

A 20-bed post-anaesthesia care unit

Extensive refurbishments and expansions of existing facilities

Once the full redevelopment is completed, Manukau Health Park will be capable of delivering an additional 150,000 outpatient appointments and performing 3,600 additional surgical procedures annually. This will significantly strengthen the capacity of South Auckland’s healthcare system, meeting the needs of the growing local population.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

The opening of the East Building is an important achievement in the ongoing effort to expand and modernize healthcare services in South Auckland. By integrating key services, enhancing capacity, and prioritizing patient-centered care, Manukau Health Park is on track to become a cornerstone of the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

As the Grow Manukau programme continues, South Auckland residents can look forward to improved access to high-quality healthcare services, reduced wait times, and better health outcomes for years to come.