Bill Gates Takes a Stand: Advocating for Global Health Funding

Bill Gates lobbies Washington officials to maintain funding for global health programs at risk under Trump's policies. Despite Gates Foundation's efforts, it can't replace government roles in health initiatives like vaccinations and HIV treatment. Key organizations await decisions from Secretary of State and Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:37 IST
Bill Gates is actively lobbying officials of the Trump administration to ensure continued funding for crucial global health programs, according to sources familiar with the situation. Gates, the philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, has highlighted the inability of his foundation to fill in the gaps should U.S. funding be withdrawn.

Since taking office, President Trump has initiated significant cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development, raising concerns about the future of projects like childhood vaccination and HIV treatment. Gates met with members of the National Security Council and lawmakers to discuss the importance of U.S. international assistance.

The Gates Foundation has emphasized the impact of U.S. funding on organizations like Gavi and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. With many projects under review, including PEPFAR, Gates argues for strategic planning to protect vulnerable populations while maintaining America's health security.

