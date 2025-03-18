Gaza Hospitals Struggle Amid Relentless Airstrikes and Resource Shortages

Gaza's hospitals are at a breaking point following a sudden resurgence of Israeli airstrikes, swallowing these already burdened facilities and escalating the healthcare crisis. The air raids, described by health authorities as catastrophic, have plunged the region into deeper turmoil, with hospitals grappling to handle the influx of injured civilians.

The blockade on aid has been strangling Gaza's healthcare for weeks, culminating in a desperate plea from medical authorities for blood donations and assistance. 'We received no less than 400 cases in less than two hours,' stated Mohammad Qishta of Medicins Sans Frontieres, highlighting the critical need for medical resources.

Despite a ceasefire that began in January, the situation has only worsened with the recent halt of all goods and supplies to Gaza. Health facilities, already devastated by prolonged military actions, are barely operational. The World Health Organization reported that most of the region's hospitals are only partially functional, risking closure due to medicine and fuel shortages.

