Crackdown on Non-Compliant Doctors in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking strict action against 17 doctors who violated service rules by engaging in private practice while receiving a non-practising allowance. The Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the health department to initiate departmental action against these doctors, potentially leading to suspensions or financial penalties.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a crackdown on 17 doctors accused of engaging in private practice contrary to receiving a non-practising allowance, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced.

Pathak, who also oversees health and family welfare, instructed the health department's principal secretary to commence departmental actions against the accused doctors. This directive was made following reports that surfaced revealing the misconduct.

The investigation identified 10 doctors from Balrampur, six from Hathras, and one from Kushinagar involved in private practice. Authorities indicated that violators could face suspensions or financial penalties as a form of strict disciplinary action.

