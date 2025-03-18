NIMHANS and AFMS Unite for Pioneering Mental Health Research

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to collaborate on research and training in mental health and neurosciences.

The agreement, hailed as a landmark, focuses on fostering joint research projects, academic initiatives, and faculty exchanges to address critical challenges in healthcare. According to NIMHANS, this collaboration will lead to advancements in mental healthcare, neurosciences, forensic psychiatry, community psychiatry, and primary care psychiatry.

The partnership also seeks funding from government agencies to support impactful research and training programs, aiming to enhance services for both civilian and military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)