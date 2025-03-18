Women's Heart Health at Greater Risk: New Study Highlights Gender Differences

A recent study, unveiled at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session, indicates that lifestyle and health factors associated with heart disease have a more significant impact on cardiovascular risk in women than in men. This novel research suggests a potential shift towards sex-specific screening and risk assessment procedures.

Dr. Maneesh Sud, the study's lead author, emphasizes that while women generally exhibit better health than men, factors like diet, sleep, physical activity, smoking, and more, show a higher risk propensity in women. The analysis included data from over 175,000 Canadian adults, highlighting a greater cardiovascular event risk for women with negative health factors compared to men.

The study calls for further exploration into biological and sociocultural influences affecting these risks and plans to examine potential disparities among different racial, ethnic, and menopausal groups. Findings suggest a significant shift in heart disease prevention methods, potentially altering the landscape of cardiovascular health assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)