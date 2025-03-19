Harnessing Bacteria: Revolutionary Cancer Therapies on the Horizon

In an unexpected twist in cancer treatment, scientists are revisiting a concept from the 1860s, turning bacteria into allies against cancer. This historical approach, revived with modern genetic engineering, aims to leverage bacteria's unique capabilities to attack tumors directly.

Despite early promise, the technique was sidelined by chemotherapy and radiation. Now, advances in synthetic biology have refueled interest, allowing careful manipulation of bacteria to ensure they attack only cancer cells. This strategy could complement current treatments, offering hope for hard-to-treat cancers.

Recent research has engineered bacteria to target difficult-to-reach tumors, with promising results in laboratory settings. This innovation marks a significant step toward more effective, targeted therapies, potentially circumventing traditional methods' limitations and improving patient outcomes significantly.

