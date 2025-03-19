Left Menu

Harnessing Bacteria: Revolutionary Cancer Therapies on the Horizon

Scientists are developing bacteria-based therapies to target cancer, rekindling 19th-century ideas. Though initial applications faced skepticism, advances in genetic engineering allow bacteria to target tumors directly, offering promising complementary treatments for hard-to-treat cancers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cambridge | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:17 IST
Harnessing Bacteria: Revolutionary Cancer Therapies on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In an unexpected twist in cancer treatment, scientists are revisiting a concept from the 1860s, turning bacteria into allies against cancer. This historical approach, revived with modern genetic engineering, aims to leverage bacteria's unique capabilities to attack tumors directly.

Despite early promise, the technique was sidelined by chemotherapy and radiation. Now, advances in synthetic biology have refueled interest, allowing careful manipulation of bacteria to ensure they attack only cancer cells. This strategy could complement current treatments, offering hope for hard-to-treat cancers.

Recent research has engineered bacteria to target difficult-to-reach tumors, with promising results in laboratory settings. This innovation marks a significant step toward more effective, targeted therapies, potentially circumventing traditional methods' limitations and improving patient outcomes significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025