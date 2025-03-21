Left Menu

Delhi Rolls Out Mobile Dental Clinics for Comprehensive Oral Care

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has launched six advanced mobile dental clinics to offer free oral healthcare services, particularly targeting underprivileged areas. The initiative, in collaboration with MAIDS, aims to deliver modern dental care across the city. An e-library was also launched to provide free digital resources for students and professionals.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance oral healthcare accessibility, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh inaugurated six advanced mobile dental clinics on Thursday. This initiative, in collaboration with the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS), is set to provide free dental services, focusing particularly on underprivileged areas of Delhi.

The state-of-the-art mobile clinics come equipped with modern dental chairs, portable X-ray units, and other essential diagnostic tools. These clinics are designed to extend services directly to the doorsteps of Delhi's residents, ensuring comprehensive oral care. Additionally, they feature smart TVs and audio devices to educate the public on maintaining oral hygiene.

Pankaj Singh, who flagged off the clinics on World Oral Health Day, emphasized the importance of timely medical consultations. Furthermore, he launched an e-library under the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme, offering students and medical professionals free access to various digital resources, signaling a forward-thinking approach to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

