Kerala Health Minister Veena George Faces Criticism Over Delhi Visit Amid ASHA Workers' Strike

Kerala Health Minister Veena George defends her decision to visit New Delhi amid ASHA workers' hunger strike. Her aim was to meet Union Health Minister J P Nadda and discuss ASHA workers' honorarium demands. George accuses media of distorting facts, drawing criticism over the unsuccessful meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:09 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George defended her recent trip to New Delhi, asserting transparency in her intention to address the concerns of ASHA workers who are on a hunger strike demanding a hike in their honorarium.

Despite not securing a meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda, George accused certain media outlets of distorting facts and unfairly targeting her and the state government. Her efforts in addressing ASHA workers' needs, she emphasizes, remain sincere.

In light of the widespread criticism over her unsuccessful meeting, George clarified her dual-purpose trip in front of the state assembly, highlighting efforts to engage a Cuban delegation for healthcare sector advancements, including cancer vaccine collaborations.

