Delhi Launches Portal to Combat Illegal Sex Determination Practices

In a significant move to curb illegal sex determination practices, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh launched a portal on Friday. This digital platform is designed to streamline the registration of diagnostic centres and monitor their compliance with the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act.

The launch, held during a state-level workshop, marked a leap in transparency and enforcement, aiming to set a national example in addressing the deeply rooted issue of sex determination. Singh emphasized the importance of this initiative for improving Delhi's sex ratio and preventing the misuse of ultrasound technology.

The portal introduces an automated ''Form F'' submission system and a platform for online complaint registrations, replacing outdated manual processes. In 2024-25, 627 inspections were conducted leading to legal actions, including decoy operations, as part of efforts to enhance enforcement and raise awareness through campaigns like 'Beti Utsav'.

