Health Headlines: Measles Surge and New Drug Approvals Shape Global Landscape

The White House may nominate former Representative Michael Burgess to lead the CDC, after withdrawing Dave Weldon. Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have surged to 351, becoming one of the largest outbreaks in a decade.

The FDA has approved Alnylam's vutrisiran for rare heart disease, boosting competition in the ATRR-CM market, predicted to reach $11 billion in revenues by 2032. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's entry into the Indian market with its diabetes drug Mounjaro positions it against Novo Nordisk.

Crises continue overseas: UNICEF faces a shortfall in lifesaving food aid for malnourished children in Nigeria and Ethiopia, while Europol dismantled a multimillion euro hearing aid scam in France. Sanofi will acquire Dren Bio's immunology unit, advancing its autoimmune treatment capabilities into prospective growth areas.

