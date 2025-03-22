Stronger Joints, Stronger Community: A Celebration of Resilience and Recovery

In a spirited gathering at Max Super Speciality Hospital, over 300 joint replacement patients celebrated their resilience under the theme 'Stronger Joints, Stronger Community.' The event was more than a medical milestone; it was a collective embrace of recovery and joint health awareness.

The event, graced by Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta as the chief guest, underscored the significance of community support in post-surgery recovery. Gupta lauded the initiative for providing a platform where patients could share their journeys and empower each other beyond medical confines.

Dr. Simon Thomas, Director of Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopedics at Max Hospital, highlighted the efficacy of robotic surgery, noting faster recovery rates compared to traditional methods. He praised his mentor, Dr. Shekhar Aggarwal, for his pioneering contributions to the field. The event emphasized how innovation and community collaboration can successfully navigate post-surgical challenges.

