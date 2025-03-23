Tragic Kitchen Fire: Mother and Son Sustain Severe Burns in Odisha

A mother and her son in Odisha's Kandhamal district are fighting for their lives after sustaining severe burn injuries when an LPG cylinder in their home caught fire. The incident occurred in Kumbharsahi village on Saturday, as confirmed by police.

The victims, Geetanjali Panda and her son Chandan, were initially treated at a local hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later moved to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The fire, triggered by a sudden gas leak, set the kitchen ablaze. The mother-son duo was rescued by villagers who responded swiftly to their cries for help. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)