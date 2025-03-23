Left Menu

Tragic Kitchen Fire: Mother and Son Sustain Severe Burns in Odisha

A tragic incident unfolded in Kumbharsahi village, Odisha, where a mother and her son suffered severe burns following an LPG cylinder leak and subsequent fire in their kitchen. The victims, Geetanjali Panda and her son Chandan, were initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a specialized facility due to critical injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani(Odisha) | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:16 IST
Tragic Kitchen Fire: Mother and Son Sustain Severe Burns in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mother and her son in Odisha's Kandhamal district are fighting for their lives after sustaining severe burn injuries when an LPG cylinder in their home caught fire. The incident occurred in Kumbharsahi village on Saturday, as confirmed by police.

The victims, Geetanjali Panda and her son Chandan, were initially treated at a local hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later moved to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The fire, triggered by a sudden gas leak, set the kitchen ablaze. The mother-son duo was rescued by villagers who responded swiftly to their cries for help. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025