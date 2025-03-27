Left Menu

The Colorful Controversy: States Spotlight Synthetic Food Dyes

Synthetic food dyes, used in colorful cereals, drinks, and candies, face increasing scrutiny in the US. West Virginia recently banned several dyes, citing health risks and a lack of federal action. Advocates highlight links to health problems, while industry groups warn of potential cost increases due to new regulations.

Updated: 27-03-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:14 IST
The Colorful Controversy: States Spotlight Synthetic Food Dyes
Synthetic food dyes, the vibrant colors found in many cereals, drinks, and candies, are under heightened scrutiny in several states across the US. Lawmakers argue that despite evidence pointing to harmful effects, the federal government has been slow to act. West Virginia made headlines as the first state to impose a comprehensive ban on seven of these artificial dyes, aiming to address their potential health impacts.

The bipartisan movement to limit synthetic dyes is growing rapidly, spanning political divides in over 20 states, from conservative West Virginia to liberal California. Republican Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman emphasized the significance of the vote, calling it crucial for public health. With the bill's enactment, which is slated to take effect for school food in August and statewide in 2028, supporters like Gov. Patrick Morrisey echo Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s calls for a healthier nation. Meanwhile, industry groups express concerns over possible increased costs and decreased accessibility to diverse food options.

Public health advocates have long pushed for action, highlighting research that connects food dyes to various health risks. While Europe and other countries have enacted bans or restrictions, the US FDA recently banned Red 3 and set a 2027 deadline for its removal. School districts in West Virginia are already adapting, despite industry pushback, believing that reformulating products for health benefits outweigh financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

