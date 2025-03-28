Gujarat's ICDS Scheme Under Fire: Audit Reveals Alarming Discrepancies

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has flagged significant issues in the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in Gujarat. The performance audit highlights that 11.63 percent of infants were underweight in 2022-23, substantially missing the National Nutrition Mission's annual reduction target of 2 percent.

The audit further reveals a severe shortage of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in the state, with gaps in essential services and infrastructure such as toilets and drinking water facilities. Furthermore, many buildings are deemed unsafe, and essential services for pregnant women are found inadequate.

The report calls for a strategic overhaul in the state's management of the ICDS scheme, emphasizing the need for strategic planning, resource allocation, and infrastructure development to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of child development services.

(With inputs from agencies.)