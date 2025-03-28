Left Menu

Gujarat's ICDS Scheme Under Fire: Audit Reveals Alarming Discrepancies

A recent audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Gujarat's Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme highlights significant shortcomings. The report reveals a high percentage of low-weight infants, infrastructure inadequacies in Anganwadi Centres, insufficient services for pregnant women, and unspent funds, urging strategic improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:05 IST
Gujarat's ICDS Scheme Under Fire: Audit Reveals Alarming Discrepancies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has flagged significant issues in the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in Gujarat. The performance audit highlights that 11.63 percent of infants were underweight in 2022-23, substantially missing the National Nutrition Mission's annual reduction target of 2 percent.

The audit further reveals a severe shortage of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in the state, with gaps in essential services and infrastructure such as toilets and drinking water facilities. Furthermore, many buildings are deemed unsafe, and essential services for pregnant women are found inadequate.

The report calls for a strategic overhaul in the state's management of the ICDS scheme, emphasizing the need for strategic planning, resource allocation, and infrastructure development to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of child development services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025