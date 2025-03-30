India Pledges Pollution Reduction by 2040 at WHO Conference

India has vowed to mitigate the health impacts of air pollution by 2040, as part of the National Clean Air Programme during the WHO conference in Cartagena.

Speaking at the event, Aakash Shrivastava of India's Health Ministry emphasized commitment to clean energy for vulnerable groups, bolstering air pollution and disease surveillance.

Despite these pledges, a parliamentary report disclosed that a significant budget for pollution control remains unused, highlighting the need for action to meet these environmental and health goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)