India Pledges Pollution Reduction by 2040 at WHO Conference

India has committed to reducing air pollution health impacts by 2040 at the WHO conference in Cartagena. However, a substantial budget for pollution control remains unutilized. The conference saw over 700 participants, including government representatives, commit to combating air pollution and safeguarding health across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cartagena | Updated: 30-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

India has vowed to mitigate the health impacts of air pollution by 2040, as part of the National Clean Air Programme during the WHO conference in Cartagena.

Speaking at the event, Aakash Shrivastava of India's Health Ministry emphasized commitment to clean energy for vulnerable groups, bolstering air pollution and disease surveillance.

Despite these pledges, a parliamentary report disclosed that a significant budget for pollution control remains unused, highlighting the need for action to meet these environmental and health goals.

