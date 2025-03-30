Global Health and Pharmaceutical Updates: From Cyberattacks to Drug Approvals

Health news around the globe reveals enduring challenges and breakthroughs. Novo Nordisk struggles with bleak sales forecasts for Wegovy and Ozempic. Meanwhile, a federal judge fined Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit $1.64 billion for illegal marketing practices related to its HIV drugs.

In more promising developments, Merck prepares to introduce a subcutaneous version of Keytruda, aiming for quicker patient treatment times. Eli Lilly boosts its Alzheimer's care services by adding telehealth providers, broadening access for potential Kisunla users.

Concerns over cyber security rise as the FBI investigates a breach at Oracle, compromising patient data. This incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities within the healthcare sector, even as it continues to innovate and pivot amid drug approvals and marketing strategy shifts.

