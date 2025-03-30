Left Menu

Global Health and Pharmaceutical Updates: From Cyberattacks to Drug Approvals

The health sector faces challenges as Novo Nordisk's sales projections dim, Johnson & Johnson's unit faces hefty fines, and WHO plans budget cuts. In contrast, Merck is set to launch a new Keytruda version, while Eli Lilly expands its Alzheimer's offerings. An FBI probe is underway at Oracle after a significant cyberattack.

30-03-2025
Health news around the globe reveals enduring challenges and breakthroughs. Novo Nordisk struggles with bleak sales forecasts for Wegovy and Ozempic. Meanwhile, a federal judge fined Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit $1.64 billion for illegal marketing practices related to its HIV drugs.

In more promising developments, Merck prepares to introduce a subcutaneous version of Keytruda, aiming for quicker patient treatment times. Eli Lilly boosts its Alzheimer's care services by adding telehealth providers, broadening access for potential Kisunla users.

Concerns over cyber security rise as the FBI investigates a breach at Oracle, compromising patient data. This incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities within the healthcare sector, even as it continues to innovate and pivot amid drug approvals and marketing strategy shifts.

