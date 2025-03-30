Left Menu

Health Headlines: From HIV Drug Fines to Measles Surge

A federal judge ordered a Johnson & Johnson unit to pay $1.64 billion for illegal HIV drug promotion. In other news, Latin American women are shunning traditional motherhood roles; a measles outbreak intensifies in Texas and New Mexico; and the WHO plans budget cuts due to U.S. withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:29 IST
Health Headlines: From HIV Drug Fines to Measles Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark ruling, a Johnson & Johnson unit has been fined $1.64 billion by a federal judge. This comes after allegations of illegal marketing practices around HIV drugs Prezista and Intelence, as indicted by a whistleblower lawsuit. The ruling reflects ongoing efforts to regulate pharmaceutical marketing practices.

Meanwhile, a demographic shift sees Latin American women opting out of motherhood, challenging age-old gender roles. The region now shows the steepest decline in birth rates globally since the mid-20th century, signaling a transformative cultural shift.

Also, Texas and New Mexico report a 20% increase in measles cases within three days, raising public health concerns as the outbreak spreads. With 270 cases in Gaines County alone, health officials are on high alert, reinforcing vaccination campaigns to contain the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025