Italy's Shrinking Future: A Nation in Demographic Crisis

Italy's demographic crisis intensified in 2024, with the nation witnessing its lowest birth rates ever. According to ISTAT, the national statistics bureau, the population continued its decade-long decline amid accelerated emigration rates and a birth-to-death disparity.

Despite pledges by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her predecessors to address this national emergency, efforts to stabilize the population have faltered. Italy recorded 281,000 more deaths than births last year, resulting in a population decrease of 37,000. Since 2014, the population has shrunk by nearly 1.9 million, an alarming trend highlighted by the 370,000 births in 2024—the lowest since Italy's unification in 1861.

The fertility rate also reached a new low of 1.18 children per woman, significantly below the replacement level of 2.1. With emigration on the rise and an aging demographic, nearly one-fourth of Italians are over 65. Urgent measures are needed to combat this demographic challenge and ensure the country's long-term stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)