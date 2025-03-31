Chinese Brain Chips and Drug Trials: Accelerating Health Innovations
Recent health developments spotlight China's push in brain chip trials, Corcept's successful ovarian cancer drug study, Lilly's genetic heart disease experimental drug breakthrough, and a shake-up in the FDA leading to dips in drugmaker shares.
Exciting advancements are being made in health technology and pharmaceuticals, with China's brain chip project advancing rapidly. The Beijing-based Chinese Institute for Brain Research, in partnership with NeuCyber NeuroTech, plans to implant its semi-invasive wireless brain chip, Beinao No.1, into 13 patients by year's end. This could potentially outpace Elon Musk's Neuralink.
Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics has seen a significant boost in investor confidence, with its ovarian cancer drug relacorilant meeting the primary endpoint in a late-stage trial. The combination therapy, with chemotherapy, notably decreased the risk of disease progression in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer by 30%, marking a major breakthrough.
Elsewhere, Eli Lilly's experimental drug lepodisiran shows promise for heart disease, reducing a genetic risk factor by nearly 94% in trials. Additionally, the FDA's top vaccine official's resignation has led to a drop in shares for companies like Moderna and Pfizer, signaling a period of transition for the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
