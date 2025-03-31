Left Menu

Chinese Brain Chips and Drug Trials: Accelerating Health Innovations

Recent health developments spotlight China's push in brain chip trials, Corcept's successful ovarian cancer drug study, Lilly's genetic heart disease experimental drug breakthrough, and a shake-up in the FDA leading to dips in drugmaker shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:29 IST
Chinese Brain Chips and Drug Trials: Accelerating Health Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Exciting advancements are being made in health technology and pharmaceuticals, with China's brain chip project advancing rapidly. The Beijing-based Chinese Institute for Brain Research, in partnership with NeuCyber NeuroTech, plans to implant its semi-invasive wireless brain chip, Beinao No.1, into 13 patients by year's end. This could potentially outpace Elon Musk's Neuralink.

Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics has seen a significant boost in investor confidence, with its ovarian cancer drug relacorilant meeting the primary endpoint in a late-stage trial. The combination therapy, with chemotherapy, notably decreased the risk of disease progression in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer by 30%, marking a major breakthrough.

Elsewhere, Eli Lilly's experimental drug lepodisiran shows promise for heart disease, reducing a genetic risk factor by nearly 94% in trials. Additionally, the FDA's top vaccine official's resignation has led to a drop in shares for companies like Moderna and Pfizer, signaling a period of transition for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025