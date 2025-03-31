Left Menu

FDA Shakeup: Vaccine Official’s Exit Sends Biotech Stocks Plummeting

The resignation of Peter Marks, a top vaccine official at the FDA, has led to a decline in U.S. drugmaker shares and increased uncertainty among biotech investors. The exit follows changes in federal health agencies and raises concerns about future biotech regulation, especially in vaccine-related areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:33 IST
FDA Shakeup: Vaccine Official’s Exit Sends Biotech Stocks Plummeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of major U.S. drugmakers experienced a drop on Monday morning following the resignation of a key FDA vaccine official. This marks the most significant exit at the regulator amid sweeping federal agency changes.

Companies focused on vaccines and gene therapy, including Moderna and Pfizer, saw their stock prices fall sharply. The biotech sector, already under pressure this year, faced further declines as uncertainty loomed over new regulatory directions.

Peter Marks, notable for advancing COVID-19 vaccines, will vacate his post amid concerns about the agency's future stance on biotechnology. His exit, coupled with previous high-level departures, amplifies investor doubts and casts a shadow on the biotech industry's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025