Left Menu

World Kidney Day: A Call to Action for Kidney Health

Manipal Hospital Millers Road held a session on World Kidney Day to address kidney disease concerns. Experts emphasized prevention through lifestyle changes and routine testing. Kidney failure is linked to diabetes, hypertension, and urological conditions. The event highlighted proactive care, the role of diet, and modern treatment advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:23 IST
World Kidney Day: A Call to Action for Kidney Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Marking World Kidney Day, Manipal Hospital Millers Road organized an informative session on the rising concerns of kidney disease. The campaign highlighted a sobering reality: kidneys nationwide are 'resigning' due to accumulated neglect and lifestyle impacts, underscoring the pressing need for awareness.

A panel of esteemed nephrologists and urologists, including Dr. Satish Kumar M. M, Dr. Partha Pradeep Shetty, and Dr. Ravi Shankar J C, along with Ms. Swati, Chief Dietician, educated attendees on early detection and prevention strategies. They stressed the role of lifestyle modifications and routine health screenings in mitigating kidney disease risk.

The discussion spotlighted diabetes and hypertension as primary causes of kidney issues. Experts advised lifestyle adaptations alongside medical management to avert disease progression, advocating for regular check-ups. Kidney-friendly diets and advancements in minimally invasive surgeries were also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025