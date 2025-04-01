World Kidney Day: A Call to Action for Kidney Health

Marking World Kidney Day, Manipal Hospital Millers Road organized an informative session on the rising concerns of kidney disease. The campaign highlighted a sobering reality: kidneys nationwide are 'resigning' due to accumulated neglect and lifestyle impacts, underscoring the pressing need for awareness.

A panel of esteemed nephrologists and urologists, including Dr. Satish Kumar M. M, Dr. Partha Pradeep Shetty, and Dr. Ravi Shankar J C, along with Ms. Swati, Chief Dietician, educated attendees on early detection and prevention strategies. They stressed the role of lifestyle modifications and routine health screenings in mitigating kidney disease risk.

The discussion spotlighted diabetes and hypertension as primary causes of kidney issues. Experts advised lifestyle adaptations alongside medical management to avert disease progression, advocating for regular check-ups. Kidney-friendly diets and advancements in minimally invasive surgeries were also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)