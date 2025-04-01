Adulterated Buckwheat Flour Scare: Uttarakhand's Response to Navratri Food Poisoning Outbreak

In the wake of a significant food poisoning scare during Navratri in Uttarakhand, authorities are taking decisive action. Nearly 300 people were affected after consuming adulterated buckwheat flour. The Health Department has swiftly set up a committee to investigate the origins and prevent future incidents, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The flour, traced back to a supplier from Saharanpur, has raised alarms, prompting the Food Safety and Drug Administration to conduct raids across over 1,500 grocery outlets. Notices have been issued, and 22 suspect shops have been sealed as a precautionary measure, while suggesting swift warnings for consumer diligence.

With a three-day deadline, the appointed committee will deliver a comprehensive report, detailing preventive measures while the police further interrogate those involved. The outcome is expected to set precedence for addressing similar health scares efficiently in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)