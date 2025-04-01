Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cancer Care: Free Lung NGS Testing in India

A Bengaluru-based lab launched a free Lung NGS biomarker testing initiative for lung cancer patients in India, backed by the LuNGS Alliance and supported by major pharma companies. The TARGT First Solid test analyzes genes to personalize treatment plans, aiming to make advanced cancer care more accessible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru laboratory, associated with the LuNGS Alliance, has launched a free Lung NGS biomarker testing service for lung cancer patients across India. This pioneering initiative began on Tuesday, offering cutting-edge cancer care solutions, supported by pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Roche.

The lab's partner, 4baseCare, introduced the TARGT First Solid test, which comprehensively analyzes 72 frequently mutated genes. This test helps identify actionable biomarkers, aiding in the development of personalized treatment strategies tailored to the genetic profile of each patient.

Hitesh Goswami, CEO and Co-Founder of 4baseCare, emphasized the importance of this initiative in democratizing precision medicine. Dr. Kumar Prabhash from CRSF highlighted that free biomarker testing eliminates financial barriers, making significant advancements in cancer treatment accessible for all patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

