Tragic Demise and Ongoing Recovery Challenges Mark Dark Day

Two tragic incidents unfolded on Tuesday: MBA student Harshit Tyagi, battling drug addiction and depression, died by suicide in Indirapuram, while Jaideep Singh drowned in Muradnagar's Ganga Canal. Despite rescue efforts, Singh's body remains missing. Investigations and recovery operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:56 IST
Tragedy struck twice on Tuesday, with the death of Harshit Tyagi, a 25-year-old MBA student from Indirapuram, who leaped from his apartment amid struggles with drug addiction and depression. His family rushed him to a private hospital in Noida, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Simultaneously, in Muradnagar, another life was lost. Jaideep Singh, an 18-year-old from Delhi, drowned in the Ganga Canal during a visit with his brother. Efforts by local divers to recover his body were unsuccessful, prompting intervention from NDRF's flood rescue team. As dusk settled, Singh's body remained unfound.

Authorities are investigating both incidents. The twin tragedies highlight urgent issues surrounding mental health and water safety, and they underline an immediate need for preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

