Democrats Probe Health Chief's Bird Flu Stance

The U.S. House Democrats are investigating Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his controversial stance on the bird flu response. Kennedy opposes a poultry vaccine, opting instead to allow the virus to spread to identify resistant chickens, a plan experts say risks human transmission and a potential pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democrats on the U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee have launched an investigation into Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s management of the federal response to the bird flu.

Kennedy, who has voiced skepticism about vaccines, poses a controversial stance by opposing a poultry vaccine, instead suggesting natural resistance testing through viral exposure among chickens.

However, experts warn this could lead to viral mutations with potential human transmission, possibly igniting a pandemic. The committee's letter, spearheaded by leading Democrats, demands information on inter-departmental communications about the bird flu response.

