Democrats Probe Health Chief's Bird Flu Stance

Democrats on the U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee have launched an investigation into Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s management of the federal response to the bird flu.

Kennedy, who has voiced skepticism about vaccines, poses a controversial stance by opposing a poultry vaccine, instead suggesting natural resistance testing through viral exposure among chickens.

However, experts warn this could lead to viral mutations with potential human transmission, possibly igniting a pandemic. The committee's letter, spearheaded by leading Democrats, demands information on inter-departmental communications about the bird flu response.

(With inputs from agencies.)