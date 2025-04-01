Left Menu

Swift Response Quells J J Hospital Fire

A minor fire broke out at the J J Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area. The fire was isolated to a shed and container near the hospital's gates. No injuries were reported, and the fire was swiftly extinguished by four fire engines and firefighting vehicles within 20 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:26 IST
A minor fire erupted at J J Hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area on Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

The fire, which started around 3.10 PM, was primarily contained to a shed and a container in proximity to gates eight and nine of the hospital, a fire brigade official stated.

Remarkably, the situation was brought under control swiftly, as four fire engines and supporting firefighting vehicles managed to extinguish the blaze within just 20 minutes.

