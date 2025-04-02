Left Menu

Uttarakhand Clamps Down on Contaminated Buckwheat Flour Sales

Uttarakhand enforces strict regulations on the sale of buckwheat flour after nearly 300 people fell ill due to contamination. Grocers must now sell the flour only in sealed packets with proper labeling, including grinding and expiry dates, to prevent future health risks.

Uttarakhand has enforced stringent regulations on the sale of buckwheat flour following a health scare that left nearly 300 people ill in Dehradun due to contamination. The state's food safety and drug administration department announced on Wednesday that new guidelines will mandate the sale of buckwheat flour in sealed packets, equipped with proper labeling to ensure quality and safety.

The crackdown came after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat directed actions to prevent such incidents. The new rules require grocers to adhere strictly to the Food Safety Act, 2006, by displaying essential information such as the grinding date, packaging date, expiry date, and seller's food license number on the packet of buckwheat flour.

In light of the safety campaign, six samples of buckwheat flour tested positive for mycotoxin contamination at the State Food and Drug Testing Laboratory, Rudrapur. Legal action will be initiated against the responsible companies and stores, according to the food safety and drug administration commissioner, R Rajesh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

