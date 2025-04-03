Left Menu

Global Impact: The Struggle to Sustain HIV Funding in the Wake of U.S. Aid Freeze

The freezing of U.S. funds under PEPFAR by the Trump administration has left grassroots organizations scrambling to sustain HIV prevention and gender-based violence programs globally. With futures uncertain, these organizations seek alternative funding sources while potential gaps in care threaten millions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:02 IST
Global Impact: The Struggle to Sustain HIV Funding in the Wake of U.S. Aid Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. funding freeze under President Trump's administration has halted numerous initiatives crucial to HIV prevention and gender-based violence support, impacting millions globally. Organizations like South Africa's GRIP are forced to suspend operations, affecting victims' access to essential services.

In response, grassroots organizations are desperately seeking new funding sources, resorting to free work and fundraising efforts to maintain crucial programs. However, the termination of over 5,000 USAID contracts amplifies the need for immediate financial strategies to continue their missions.

Amidst the funding scramble, nations such as Nigeria and the Philippines have begun mobilizing domestic resources, while leaders in the HIV charity sector propose collaborative funds to mitigate shocks to global health initiatives. The ongoing crisis underscores the interconnectedness of global health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025