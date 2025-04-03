Global Impact: The Struggle to Sustain HIV Funding in the Wake of U.S. Aid Freeze

The U.S. funding freeze under President Trump's administration has halted numerous initiatives crucial to HIV prevention and gender-based violence support, impacting millions globally. Organizations like South Africa's GRIP are forced to suspend operations, affecting victims' access to essential services.

In response, grassroots organizations are desperately seeking new funding sources, resorting to free work and fundraising efforts to maintain crucial programs. However, the termination of over 5,000 USAID contracts amplifies the need for immediate financial strategies to continue their missions.

Amidst the funding scramble, nations such as Nigeria and the Philippines have begun mobilizing domestic resources, while leaders in the HIV charity sector propose collaborative funds to mitigate shocks to global health initiatives. The ongoing crisis underscores the interconnectedness of global health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)