Donald Trump's trade tariff formula, often dismissed for targeting unlikely imports, is having severe economic repercussions globally. The formula not only burdens some of the world's poorest nations, like Madagascar, but also creates confusion among wealthier countries, contributing to escalating trade tensions.

The methodology, involving a simple division of trade deficits over exports, has led to disproportionate tariffs. For example, Madagascar faces a hefty 47% tariff despite its modest exports. Industry experts suggest the approach lacks depth, leading to potential damage in already vulnerable economies.

Compounded by a lack of transparent negotiation routes, the formula has prompted criticism from economists and business leaders who view it as indicative of a broader retreat from international trade alliances. The consequences are felt globally, extending beyond immediate tariff impacts to diplomatic relationships.

