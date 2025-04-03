Left Menu

Tariffs and Tensions: The Global Impact of Trump's Trade Formula

Donald Trump's trade tariff formula, while initially ridiculed for specific targeting, has severe impacts on poorer nations, hitting countries like Madagascar hard. The formula causes confusion and economic strain even on wealthy nations, reflecting broader global trade tensions and questioned methodologies.

Updated: 03-04-2025 20:47 IST
Donald Trump's trade tariff formula, often dismissed for targeting unlikely imports, is having severe economic repercussions globally. The formula not only burdens some of the world's poorest nations, like Madagascar, but also creates confusion among wealthier countries, contributing to escalating trade tensions.

The methodology, involving a simple division of trade deficits over exports, has led to disproportionate tariffs. For example, Madagascar faces a hefty 47% tariff despite its modest exports. Industry experts suggest the approach lacks depth, leading to potential damage in already vulnerable economies.

Compounded by a lack of transparent negotiation routes, the formula has prompted criticism from economists and business leaders who view it as indicative of a broader retreat from international trade alliances. The consequences are felt globally, extending beyond immediate tariff impacts to diplomatic relationships.

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

