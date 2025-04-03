Left Menu

Unveiling the Brain's Role in Political Passion: A Groundbreaking Study

A Northwestern University study identifies brain networks controlling the intensity of political engagement, analyzing Vietnam War veterans with and without brain injuries. Damage to the prefrontal cortex heightened political feelings, while amygdala damage reduced them. These findings offer insights into political behavior and implications for neuropsychological assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:23 IST
Unveiling the Brain's Role in Political Passion: A Groundbreaking Study
Representative image (Image source:Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented study, researchers from Northwestern University and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab have unraveled which brain networks govern political passion through analysis of Vietnam War veterans. By contrasting individuals with localized brain injuries against those without, the study identified brain structures impacting political intensity.

The findings revealed that damage to the prefrontal cortex, critical for cognitive control, increased political passion, whereas amygdala injuries, related to emotional processing, subdued them. The senior researcher emphasized that these insights pertain to the general population, offering new perspectives on political engagement beyond ideological divides.

Clinical implications are also significant. Neuropsychiatric assessments often overlook changes in political behavior, but incorporating such inquiries could enhance understanding and treatment for patients. The study is part of the Vietnam Head Injury Study, providing long-term insights into the neurobehavioral consequences of combat-related brain injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025