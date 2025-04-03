Stalemate in Negotiations: ASHA Workers Hold Firm

The protracted negotiations between Kerala Health Minister Veena George and the protesting ASHA workers have once again hit an impasse. Despite a third round of discussions, including participation from Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the workers outside the Secretariat remain unsatisfied with the government's proposal to establish a committee to consider their demands.

Ministers have pitched the creation of a committee to evaluate the issues raised, with a promise to deliver recommendations within three months. However, the ASHA workers, who demand immediate action on their calls for increased honorariums and retirement benefits, have rejected this offer.

Persistent in their efforts, the protestors have blocked traffic and turned to an indefinite hunger strike, now 15 days in, underscoring their dissatisfaction and urgency for resolution. Minister George maintains that the government has been considerate, highlighting concessions such as salary revisions and the absence of a mandatory retirement age.

