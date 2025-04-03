Left Menu

Stalemate in Negotiations: ASHA Workers Hold Firm

Negotiations between Kerala Health Minister Veena George and ASHA workers have reached a deadlock. The workers are protesting for better retirement benefits and higher honorariums, rejecting the proposal to form a panel to address their demands. The situation remains tense as protests continue outside the Secretariat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:31 IST
Stalemate in Negotiations: ASHA Workers Hold Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The protracted negotiations between Kerala Health Minister Veena George and the protesting ASHA workers have once again hit an impasse. Despite a third round of discussions, including participation from Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the workers outside the Secretariat remain unsatisfied with the government's proposal to establish a committee to consider their demands.

Ministers have pitched the creation of a committee to evaluate the issues raised, with a promise to deliver recommendations within three months. However, the ASHA workers, who demand immediate action on their calls for increased honorariums and retirement benefits, have rejected this offer.

Persistent in their efforts, the protestors have blocked traffic and turned to an indefinite hunger strike, now 15 days in, underscoring their dissatisfaction and urgency for resolution. Minister George maintains that the government has been considerate, highlighting concessions such as salary revisions and the absence of a mandatory retirement age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025