Left Menu

Probe Launched into Hospital's Refusal to Admit Pregnant Woman in Pune

A senior health official will investigate Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital's alleged refusal to admit Tanisha Bhise due to non-payment of Rs 10 lakh, leading to her death after childbirth elsewhere. Protests erupted, with opposition parties demanding accountability, as the hospital disputes the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:01 IST
Probe Launched into Hospital's Refusal to Admit Pregnant Woman in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior health department official is set to investigate an alleged incident at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where a pregnant woman was reportedly refused admission due to her family's inability to pay an advance deposit.

The woman, identified as Tanisha Bhise, tragically passed away after giving birth to twins at a different hospital. Her death has sparked protests from opposition parties outside the hospital, accusing the facility of negligence and demanding justice.

The hospital has rebutted such claims, attributing them to misinformation from the woman's relatives. Meanwhile, the health department will prepare a comprehensive report, which is due following the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025