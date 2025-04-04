Probe Launched into Hospital's Refusal to Admit Pregnant Woman in Pune

A senior health department official is set to investigate an alleged incident at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where a pregnant woman was reportedly refused admission due to her family's inability to pay an advance deposit.

The woman, identified as Tanisha Bhise, tragically passed away after giving birth to twins at a different hospital. Her death has sparked protests from opposition parties outside the hospital, accusing the facility of negligence and demanding justice.

The hospital has rebutted such claims, attributing them to misinformation from the woman's relatives. Meanwhile, the health department will prepare a comprehensive report, which is due following the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)