Pregnant Woman's Death in Pune Sparks Inquiry and Protests

In Pune, the tragic death of a pregnant woman due to alleged denial of hospital admission over a financial dispute has ignited a comprehensive government inquiry and widespread public protests.

The incident, involving Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, has drawn attention from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, who have both pledged swift action as expert committees investigate the circumstances.

Protests have erupted at the hospital, and political parties have expressed their discontent, with assurances from officials that justice will be served transparently and fairly.

(With inputs from agencies.)