India Launches Groundbreaking Zoonotic Disease Surveillance Study
India initiates a pioneering study aiming to detect zoonotic diseases in bird sanctuaries using the One Health approach. This inter-ministerial project, involving multiple government departments, seeks to fortify India's outbreak preparedness by developing a real-time surveillance system to monitor animal-human-environment health interactions.
- Country:
- India
India is embarking on an ambitious scientific study aimed at detecting zoonotic diseases that could spill over from birds to humans. This inter-ministerial project, launched at the Indian Council of Medical Research, is focusing on bird sanctuaries and wetlands across Sikkim, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
During the launch, ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl highlighted the importance of a robust surveillance system for early detection and containment of emerging health threats. The study leverages the One Health approach, integrating health data from human populations, migratory birds, and the environments they share.
The project marks a significant step towards strengthening India's public health preparedness. It involves collaboration between the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Ministry of Agriculture. This comprehensive approach will enhance the country's ability to prevent and respond to zoonotic threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- zoonotic
- disease
- surveillance
- birds
- One Health
- public health
- ICMR
- study
- preparedness
ALSO READ
Africa CDC Launches Public Health Podcast to Amplify African Voices and Drive Health Innovation
Public Health at Risk: Fixing the Flaws in Sri Lanka’s Medicine Distribution System
India Accelerates Public Health Innovation with AI: MoHFW Drives Nationwide Transformation through Centres of Excellence and Smart Solutions
Susan Monarez Nominated to Lead CDC: A New Era in Public Health
U.S. Slashes Global Aid: Impact on Public Health Initiatives