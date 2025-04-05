Maharashtra CM Takes Action After Hospital Controversy in Pune
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses controversy surrounding Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after a pregnant woman's death. A new SOP and amendments for better hospital regulation are underway. Protests and accusations against hospitals prompt government action to ensure patient safety and accountability.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced measures to address the controversy involving Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, following the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission due to non-payment. He assured the Bhise family of a comprehensive investigation and stringent action against those culpable.
To prevent similar incidents, the state is drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) and enhancing the Charity Commissioner's powers for more transparency in charitable hospitals. The CM's Medical Help cell is also to be integrated for better monitoring.
Amidst public protests and accusations, the hospital decided to cease deposit requirements in emergencies, acknowledging past insensitivity. While defending its general practices, Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar emphasized efforts to assist the deceased woman, despite ongoing public and political unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
