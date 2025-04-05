Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Takes Action After Hospital Controversy in Pune

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses controversy surrounding Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after a pregnant woman's death. A new SOP and amendments for better hospital regulation are underway. Protests and accusations against hospitals prompt government action to ensure patient safety and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:35 IST
Maharashtra CM Takes Action After Hospital Controversy in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced measures to address the controversy involving Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, following the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission due to non-payment. He assured the Bhise family of a comprehensive investigation and stringent action against those culpable.

To prevent similar incidents, the state is drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) and enhancing the Charity Commissioner's powers for more transparency in charitable hospitals. The CM's Medical Help cell is also to be integrated for better monitoring.

Amidst public protests and accusations, the hospital decided to cease deposit requirements in emergencies, acknowledging past insensitivity. While defending its general practices, Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar emphasized efforts to assist the deceased woman, despite ongoing public and political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025