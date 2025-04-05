Left Menu

Massive Layoffs at NIOSH Threaten Worker Safety Nationwide

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) faces massive staff cuts, risking vital worker safety projects. Approximately 850 employees are laid off, affecting various programs like the firefighter cancer registry. The move has drawn criticism from unions, highlighting risks to worker safety nationwide.

Updated: 05-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:40 IST
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), part of the CDC, is facing a drastic reduction in its workforce. An estimated 850 out of 1,000 employees are being laid off, leading to the potential cessation of crucial safety programs.

The staffing cuts have sparked outrage from unions representing various professions, including firefighters, coal miners, and medical equipment manufacturers. They argue this undermines longstanding efforts to ensure the health and safety of workers across the country.

As NIOSH struggles with these changes, concerns are mounting about the future of essential programs, such as those supporting 9/11 first responders and mobile screenings for miners, amidst an unclear restructuring process within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

