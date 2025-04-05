Left Menu

A Tragic Turn: Medical Neglect in Pune Sparks Change

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pledged funds from the CM’s Relief Fund for the medical care of premature twins, following their mother's death due to hospital admission refusal. A full investigation is promised, as public outrage mounts against the hospital, which has since altered its deposit policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:23 IST
A Tragic Turn: Medical Neglect in Pune Sparks Change
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has intervened following a tragic incident involving medical negligence at a Pune hospital. The CM announced that the expenses for the medical care of two premature twins, whose mother passed away due to delayed treatment, will be covered by the CM's Relief Fund.

The late Tanisha Bhise, wife of a BJP personal secretary, died after being allegedly denied prompt admission due to a Rs 10 lakh deposit demand by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Following the incident, Fadnavis assured a full investigation would be conducted and corrective measures taken.

Political and public criticism has led to the hospital revising its emergency admission deposit policy. This event has spotlighted the urgent need for a standard operating procedure to prevent reoccurrences, which the government is reportedly addressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025