A Tragic Turn: Medical Neglect in Pune Sparks Change

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has intervened following a tragic incident involving medical negligence at a Pune hospital. The CM announced that the expenses for the medical care of two premature twins, whose mother passed away due to delayed treatment, will be covered by the CM's Relief Fund.

The late Tanisha Bhise, wife of a BJP personal secretary, died after being allegedly denied prompt admission due to a Rs 10 lakh deposit demand by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Following the incident, Fadnavis assured a full investigation would be conducted and corrective measures taken.

Political and public criticism has led to the hospital revising its emergency admission deposit policy. This event has spotlighted the urgent need for a standard operating procedure to prevent reoccurrences, which the government is reportedly addressing.

