Tahira Kashyap's Resilient Battle: A Second Round Against Breast Cancer

Renowned filmmaker Tahira Kashyap revealed on Monday that she faces breast cancer for a second time, seven years after her initial diagnosis.

Kashyap, married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was first diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and subsequently underwent a mastectomy. She shared her recent diagnosis with followers on World Health Day via Instagram.

Emphasizing the importance of regular screenings, she maintains a positive outlook, encouraging others to undergo mammograms. Kashyap has been an outspoken advocate for health awareness, consistently discussing her journey with cancer on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)