Left Menu

Tahira Kashyap's Resilient Battle: A Second Round Against Breast Cancer

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap announces her battle with breast cancer has returned after seven years. Initially diagnosed in 2018, she urges regular mammograms for early detection. Sharing her journey on social media, Tahira remains optimistic and encourages others to prioritize their health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:47 IST
Tahira Kashyap's Resilient Battle: A Second Round Against Breast Cancer
breast cancer
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Tahira Kashyap revealed on Monday that she faces breast cancer for a second time, seven years after her initial diagnosis.

Kashyap, married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was first diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and subsequently underwent a mastectomy. She shared her recent diagnosis with followers on World Health Day via Instagram.

Emphasizing the importance of regular screenings, she maintains a positive outlook, encouraging others to undergo mammograms. Kashyap has been an outspoken advocate for health awareness, consistently discussing her journey with cancer on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025