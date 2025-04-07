Tahira Kashyap's Resilient Battle: A Second Round Against Breast Cancer
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap announces her battle with breast cancer has returned after seven years. Initially diagnosed in 2018, she urges regular mammograms for early detection. Sharing her journey on social media, Tahira remains optimistic and encourages others to prioritize their health.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned filmmaker Tahira Kashyap revealed on Monday that she faces breast cancer for a second time, seven years after her initial diagnosis.
Kashyap, married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was first diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and subsequently underwent a mastectomy. She shared her recent diagnosis with followers on World Health Day via Instagram.
Emphasizing the importance of regular screenings, she maintains a positive outlook, encouraging others to undergo mammograms. Kashyap has been an outspoken advocate for health awareness, consistently discussing her journey with cancer on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
