Hospital Indicted: Pune's Charitable Hospital Violates Emergency Norms

A Pune hospital is under scrutiny for allegedly denying a pregnant woman emergency admission over a Rs 10 lakh deposit, contributing to her death. A state probe found the hospital violated norms prohibiting advance payments in emergencies. Additional investigations are ongoing to determine further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune is facing repercussions for allegedly refusing emergency admission to a pregnant woman over a demanded Rs 10 lakh deposit, which reportedly led to her death. An inquiry by a state committee, led by Joint Director Dr. Radhakishan Pawar, found the hospital in breach of regulations prohibiting advance payments in emergency situations.

The victim, Tanisha Bhise, wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's secretary, was refused entry at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, forcing her to seek care elsewhere where she died after delivering twin daughters. The Maharashtra government initiated an investigation following the tragic incident, uncovering violations of the Bombay Public Trust Act, which mandates that charitable hospitals immediately admit emergency patients and defer payment issues.

The report has led to recommendations for action against the hospital, with Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar highlighting further probes. The hospital is also accused of disclosing confidential patient information. The case raises critical questions about the adherence of charitable institutions to emergency care obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

